Hot & Dry

by Shane Butler

High pressure has a grip over the deep south the rest of this week. This puts us under a sunny and dry air mass for a change. Temps respond with highs in the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Rain chances are slim to none through Saturday. We do see a moisture return Sunday and especially as we move through the early half of next week. Several frontal boundaries will make a run at the state. These boundaries will help ignite showers and storms. The last in a series of fronts moves through Wednesday. We get on the backside of it and a drier/milder air mass moves into the area Thursday. In the mean time, its more summer heat we have to endure!