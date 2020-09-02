Lawyer for State Representative Will Dismukes on Vacation, Preliminary Hearing Rescheduled for Later Date

by Alabama News Network Staff

The preliminary hearing for Will Dismukes is now September 17 at 1:00PM. The hearing was originally scheduled for September 3 at 2:45PM.

Dismukes attorney, Jim Norman, requested the change because primarily, he (Norman) will be on vacation until September 7 with non-refundable airline/hotel reservations. The motion also stated that Norman was made aware of the original preliminary hearing on social media and that he has not received an order for the original hearing.

Judge Monet Gaines granted the motion.

State Representative Will Dismukes is accused of stealing from Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. in Montgomery. He is charged with 1st degree property theft.