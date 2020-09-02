Pay It Forward: Peter Williams of Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Peter Williams of Montgomery.

As food banks and pantries are serving more people than before, Williams is making sure that senior citizens are still able to get the assistance they need.

He gladly braves the long lines rain or shine to pick-up fresh fruit, veggies, and other food items for nearly a dozen fellow seniors that aren’t able to make the trip or stand in line.

For his efforts, Alabama News Network and Vance Law Firm are presenting Peter Williams with $333. Thank you for all that you’re doing to lend a helping hand in your community, Peter!