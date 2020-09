Search Underway for Missing Boater near Camden

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms to Alabama News Network that the search is underway for a missing boater.

ALEA Marine Patrol says the accident happened in the Gees Bend area on the Alabama River near Camden.

Search operations have been suspended for the evening, but will resume Thursday morning.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.