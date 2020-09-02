U.S. Army Soldier Charged with Sexual Abuse of Children Under the Age of 16

by Alabama News Network Staff

Justin Scott Reed, 30, of Fort Benning, Georgia, has been charged with sexual abuse of two individuals under the age of 16. An investigation by Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Central Intelligence Division (CID) -Army in Fort Benning, Georgia reveals the alleged offenses were reported to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in April.

Reed was charged with one count Sexual Abuse, 2nd degree involving an individual under the age of 16 and one count of Sexual Abuse 2nd degree of a child less than 12 years old. He remains in the Tallapoosa Jail on $30,000 bond.

Reed is a Staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.