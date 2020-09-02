WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with Parade; Has Day Dedicated to Him in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, September 2, Montgomery residents gathered for a parade celebrating the 100th birthday of the WWII veteran, James Vernon Godfrey. The parade started at 9:30 a.m. from the parking lot of the Dalraida Baptist Church.

The parade passed by Godfrey’s house at Pelzer Avenue where he has lived since the 1950s.

Mayor Steven Reed issued a special proclamation declaring September 2, 2020 to be James Vernon Godfrey Day in Montgomery.