Body Recovered of Missing Boater in the Alabama River

The search for a missing boater who disappeared in the Alabama River after he went under while swimming has ended.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says dive teams have recovered the body of 58-year-old Henry F. King of Thomasville around 8 o’clock Thursday evening. King’s father, Henry C. King junior says his son was celebrating his 58th birthday with family on a pontoon boat when he fell overboard.

King says they tried but were unable to get Henry F. out of the fast-moving river.

The ALEA Marine Patrol, The Monroe County Rescue Squad, and Daphne Search and Rescue were all a part of the search.