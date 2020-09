by Alabama News Network Staff

On September 3, the Prattville Police Department arrested James Richard Cobb, 68, of Prattville on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Less than 12 Years Old (Alabama 13A-6-69.1).

The suspect was transported to and currently incarcerated at the Elmore County Jail. He has a $10,000.00 bond.

Investigation is still ongoing and any additional charges will be submitted to the Elmore County Grand Jury.