Former District 26 Senator David Burkette Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, September 3, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of former State Senator David Burkette. Burkette accused of violating the Fair Campaign Practices Act resigned from his position as senator on Tuesday, September 1.

Burkette, 63, of Montgomery, charged with failing to deposit campaign contributions into his campaign checking account, a violation of Ala. Code § 17-5-6 (1975). Specifically, the complaint alleged that, in 2015 and 2016 while running for the Montgomery City Council, Burkette intentionally failed to deposit $3,625.00 in campaign contributions into his campaign checking account, and instead, deposited or cashed those contributions into or against his personal bank account. A violation of the campaign checking account provision of the Fair Campaign Practices Act is a class A misdemeanor. It is punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine not exceeding $6,000.

No further information is available for release.