Gov. Ivey awards grants to provide pandemic safe services to domestic violence victims in South Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $87,665 to four agencies in south Alabama to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault while adhering to protocols and procedures put into place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special appropriation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is intended to ensure that victims continue to obtain the necessary medical help and legal guidance they need to overcome the effects of abuse.

“Situations created by the COVID-19 pandemic have in some instances resulted in an increase of domestic violence and certainly have an impact on the ways assistance is provided to victims,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for these funds that will enable these agencies to make victims aware of available services and encourage them to take advantage of offered assistance.”

The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (also known as the Sunshine Center) was awarded $41,223 to provide shelter, counseling and other services to victims and their families in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Butler, Crenshaw, Chilton, Dallas, Perry and Wilcox counties.

Legal Services of Alabama Inc. of Montgomery received a $11,797 grant to continue providing legal help and advice relating to domestic violence for victims in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Lowndes and Pike counties.

The House of Ruth in Dothan was awarded $16,915 to provide services for residents in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. The agency provides shelter, advocacy and counseling services.

Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Opelika received $17,730 to assist victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties. The agency provides multiple services including a crisis phone line and temporary shelter.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“COVID-19 has changed the landscape for everyone and that is especially true for domestic violence victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and these agencies in helping victims find the help they need to overcome their difficulties made worse by this pandemic.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.