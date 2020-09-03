Governor Ivey Announces Next Phase of Alabama Prison Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey has announced the next phase of Alabama’s prison plan. The Alabama Department of Corrections wants to enter negotiations with two developers teams to construct three new facilities, at three proposed sites.

One of the proposed sites is in Elmore County, where six state correctional facilities are already operating.

Officials say the new prisons will reduce overcrowding, save the state one billion dollars in overdue facility repairs, require 25 percent less staff, and create more than 9,000 new construction jobs.