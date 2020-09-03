Low Rain Chances Through Labor Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning started foggy across central and south Alabama. However, the fog and lingering low clouds rapidly mixed out by midday. Expect plenty of sunshine and heat this afternoon. High temperatures warm into the low and mid 90s. However, the heat index remains near or below 100° for the most part. The sky remains mostly clear to clear overnight. Temperatures settle in the low 70s.

Friday looks similar to Thursday. Expect a mostly sunny sky and hot afternoon temperatures. It could be a little hotter in fact, with widespread highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower could try to sneak into our area during the late afternoon or early evening. However, Friday night looks mostly clear and dry with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A mainly dry pattern continues Labor Day weekend. Afternoon showers and thunderstorm chances might be a bit better by Sunday and Monday, but still isolated. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A few locations could reach the mid 90s, especially Saturday and Sunday.

Rain might be a bit better for the rest of next week. However, models are split on that idea at the moment, with the Euro keeping our area mainly dry. A cold front may approach our area next Wednesday or Thursday, which may, in tandem with possibly higher rain chances, keep temperatures a bit cooler. Time will tell.