Mainly Dry & Hot

by Shane Butler

We remain in a rather hot and dry weather pattern. High pressure maintains this very quiet weather setup for us. Skies will continue mostly sunny and rain chances slim to none through Saturday, Temps will manage low to mid 90s through at least Tuesday of next week. Moisture begins creeping into the area Sunday and we will need to introduce a chance for scat’d showers or storms. The chance for rain will slowly increase as we progress through the work week. Clouds and rain activity will gradually pull the daytime high temps down. A frontal boundary makes a push through the area Thursday into Friday. If we can get on the backside of the front, drier and milder air will spill into the region. This could set us up for a fairly nice start to Friday and the following weekend.