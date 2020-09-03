Marengo Co. Family Loses Everything in Trailer Fire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Marengo County woman loses everything in trailer fire on the outskirts of Linden. Now the surrounding community is trying to help her pick up the pieces.

Jacqueline Aldridge and her family — only have the clothes on their backs — after a fire destroyed their home Sunday night.

“This is hard to look at because like I say, this is mine. This where I came together to raise my kids, grandkids. And I just lost everything, just everything, just in a flash, you know.”

She says the fire started when her grandson’s hoverboard blew up and caught fire — while it was charging.

Aldridge says the trailer was her family’s home for more than 20 years — and it was too old to be insured.

A go-fund-me page has been set up — on behalf of Aldridge and her family — to help with their recovery.