Nolin Named Superintendent of Tallassee City School System

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallassee City Schools system has a named a familiar face as new superintendent. Interim superintendent Dr. Joshua “Brock” Nolin takes over the job permanently. He has been interim superintendent since July.

Nolin has served the Tallassee school system in a variety of roles over the past two decades prior to his new appointment. He had served as Assistant Superintendent for the past year and half.

Nolin’s appointment to the position became effective, September 1.