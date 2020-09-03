Petition Calls for Action on Vacant Apartment Complex

by Andrew James

There is growing support for an online petition calling on the Montgomery City Council to take action against vacant properties in north Montgomery, specifically an abandoned apartment complex. Residents say the abandoned property is hurting the community.

Northgate Place Apartments off North Ripley Street has been vacant for years. Patricia Holliday June says she drives by the property day after day and believes it’s stunting the community’s growth. While she acknowledges that the city has addressed many vacant properties across Montgomery, she says more needs to be done.

“People potentially want to invest in your community when they start seeing where they can and what they can invest in,” she explained.

At last check, the online petition is approaching 200 signatures. We reached out to the city of Montgomery about the property, no one was available to comment today.

To view the online petition, click here.