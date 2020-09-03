SWAC Announces new Divisional Realignment Layout

by Adam Solomon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced today divisional realignment with the additions of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors along with the leagues’ Athletic Directors and Senior Woman Administrators voted unanimously in favor of the realignment taking into consideration shortest distance of travel among league membership, student-athlete welfare, missed class time, and overall competitive equity.

The SWAC East division will include Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida, A&M, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State. The SWAC West division will be comprised of Alcorn State, Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, Texas Southern, and the Univ. of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The new realignment of divisions will not impact traditional conference rivalries. The league is currently in the process of finalizing adjustments to future scheduling and championship formats. Additional information regarding schedules and championships will be announced at a later date.