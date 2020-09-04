$1,000 Reward Offered for Information in Murder of Elba Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 26-year-old Donta Jaqun Rogers.

On January 16, an unknown subject(s) went to 617 Putnam Street in Elba where Rogers shot and killed. Police have been unable to determine what the subjects fled in or what direction.

Investigator are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the subject(s) involved in the shooting.

If you have any information of the murder of Donta Rogers, 26, of Elba, call the police.