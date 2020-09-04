Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for Senate District 26

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey has announced the special election dates for Alabama Senate District 26. The seat held by David Burkette is open after the Senator resigned earlier in the week. He was also arrested and accused of violating the Fair Campaign Practices Act.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, November 17; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, December 15; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, September 15, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, November 17, at 5:00 p.m.

Senate District 26 represents portions of Montgomery County.

Special Election Proclamation

Writ of Election – Senate District 26