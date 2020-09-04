Hot and Dry Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT, MAINLY DRY WEATHER: Today and tomorrow, the upper ridge will hold in place, but will weaken over the weekend, however it will keep our temperature hot and most of us mainly dry with rain chances generally less than 10 percent. A few showers could pop up during the afternoon and evening hours near the Tennessee state line late today as a weak front pushes into the state, but most of Alabama will remain dry. Continue to look for more sun than clouds today and tomorrow with highs highs in the low to mid 90s across the state.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: We will bring scattered showers/storms these two days, but still nothing widespread and most locations will remain dry, and these will occur mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should be close to 90° both days.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday as a deep trough begins to dig down east of the Rockies, however, the cold front we were waiting on will be delayed and may hold off to make it to Alabama until the weekend.

IN THE TROPICS: Nana has dissipated over Central America, while, Omar is holding on for dear life, and should become a remnant low later today.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: We could be seeing the beginnings of Paulette, Rene, Sally, and Teddy.

1. A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the north-central Atlantic, about 600 miles south of Cape Race Newfoundland. This low is expected to move north-northeastward near 15 mph, and some slight subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible before it reaches cooler waters tonight. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, while moving little. Gradual development is possible early next week once the larger tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands passes to the north of the system on Sunday. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

3. A tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an extensive area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system is expected to be slow during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph. After that, a tropical depression is more likely to form early next week over the central tropical Atlantic where environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

4. Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to form from the wave early next week. Gradual development of this low is then expected, and a tropical depression could form while it moves generally westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Stay cool and have a great Labor Day weekend of relaxation!!!

Ryan