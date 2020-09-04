LACEUP Highlights – Week Three
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
THIS WEEK’S RESULTS
(includes Thursday results)
CLASS 7A
Daphne 41, Fairhope 13
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Sparkman 13
Huntsville at Grissom, postponed to Sept. 24
Theodore 28, Alma Bryant 0
Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
CLASS 6A
Blount 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit
Briarwood Christian 20, Chelsea 3
Buckhorn 43, Hazel Green 7
Cullman 30, Hartselle 20
Homewood 9, McAdory 7
Lee-Montgomery 25, Eufaula 10
Mountain Brook 51, Woodlawn 0
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 12
Opelika 42, Sidney Lanier 6
Oxford 42, Scottsboro 14
Park Crossing 1, Russell County 0, forfeit
Spanish Fort 1, Gulf Shores 0, forfeit
Wetumpka 28, Helena 15
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 48, Brewer 7
Boaz 48, Crossville 7
Douglas 14, Sardis 6
East Limestone 56, Lee-Huntsville 28
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 0
Pike Road 60, Carroll 7
Russellville 41, Mae Jemison 0
Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 0
St. Clair County 27, Corner 20
UMS-Wright 25, LeFlore 6
Lawrence County 31, West Point 28
CLASS 4A
Brooks 28, Rogers 27
Hamilton 35, Curry 14
Handley 38, Munford 28
Holt 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Northside 12, Haleyville 6
West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
West Morgan 7, Priceville 3
CLASS 3A
East Lawrence 14, Lauderdale Count 13
Fyffe 54, Collinsville 0
Geraldine 47, Asbury 0
Hokes Bluff 45, Pleasant Valley 0
Monroe County 26, J.U. Blacksher 22
Montgomery Academy 40, Hale County 14
Montgomery Catholic 30, Dadeville 0
Piedmont 35, Saks 6
Pike County 1, Beulah 0, forfeit
Thomasville 44, Prattville Christian 0
Trinity Presbyterian 47, Goshen 6
Walter Wellborn 20, Ohatchee 14
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 36, Addison 34 (OT)
Ariton 35, Houston County 20
Clarke County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Colbert County 53, Tharptown 0
Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2
Hatton 14, Winston County 12
Highland Home 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Isabella 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Lanett 38, B.B. Comer 0
Leroy 1, Orange Beach 0, forfeit
Randolph County 28, LaFayette 14
Section 34, Tanner 21
Thorsby 40, Verbena 16, replacement game
Westbrook Christian 21, Sand Rock 14
CLASS 1A
Brantley 55, Kinston 0
Brilliant 55, Meek 30
Decatur Heritage 40, Phillips 14
Loachapoka 24, Billingsley 16
Maplesville 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
McIntosh 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Millry 45, Fruitdale 38
Sweet Water 35, Marengo 8
Valley Head 20, Cedar Bluff 14
Victory Christian 12, Donoho 0