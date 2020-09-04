Mainly Dry Through Labor Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and dry Friday across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the mid 90s in many locations. No rain fell in our area today, and there won’t be any tonight. A weak front is sliding south through central Alabama late Friday afternoon. The front pushes south of our area and stalls near the gulf coast Saturday morning. We probably won’t notice effects right away. However, Saturday afternoon highs could be a few degrees cooler. Meanwhile, lows tonight settle in the low to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and dry across our area. The rain chance is pretty much zero. Saturday night looks mostly clear and milder, with lows possibly falling into the mid and upper 60s. Sunday looks hot, mostly sunny, and mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. There might be more afternoon showers or storms around on Labor day, but the rain chance remains small.

Rain chances could improve a bit by the middle of next week. Temperatures won’t be oppressive, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday through Friday. Another front might head our way next weekend, dropping the rain chance and perhaps temperatures too.

The tropics remain active, with Omar barely a tropical depression northeast of Bermuda. However, there are three additional tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that could become tropical systems within the next five days. Fortunately, there are no imminent tropical threats to our area or the United States.