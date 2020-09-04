Millbrook Senior Killed in Highway 143 Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, September 3, has claimed the life of a Millbrook man. Edwin R. Wood, 71, was killed when the 1995 GMC C1500 truck he was driving was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 143 at the 1 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.