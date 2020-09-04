Rep. Dismukes Donated $30,000 to Elmore County Board of Education

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, September 3, State Representative Will Dismukes donated a check to the Elmore County Board of Education. The check presented was for $30,000.

Dismukes presented the $30,000 check to Superintendent Richard Dennis to go towards instruments for the Art program. The check will also help fund STEM student projects.

Dismukes is currently facing theft charges. Dismukes is accused of stealing over $2,500 from Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. when he was employed there.