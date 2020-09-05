Cybercrime on the Rise During Pandemic

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State securities officials say cybercrime including email attacks are on the rise during the pandemic.

A statement from the Alabama Securities Commission said social engineering attacks have been increasing with more people working at home and children using virtual learning because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Commission Director Joe Borg said information is more accessible than ever, leading to potential problems.

The agency said “phishing” attacks are a particular threat. That’s when scammers mimic a legitimate source in an attempt to access personal information, often by email.

