Mainly Dry With Lower Humidity Through Labor Day

by Ben Lang

So where has weather like this been all summer? It was mostly sunny, hot, and dry across central and south Alabama Saturday. A tolerable heat for sure, with highs mostly in the low 90s and less humidity in the air. There was even a nice northerly breeze. The less humid air and north winds are due to a cold front that pushed south of our area this morning. The drier air means temperatures fall quicker this evening. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s by 9PM, and lower to mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 60s.

After a comfortable start to Sunday morning, temperatures warm into the low 90s during the afternoon. Humidity remains lower, so there won’t be much of a heat index factor if any at all. Expect a mostly sunny sky with no chance for rain. Sunday night lows fall back into the upper 60s. Labor Day looks great also, with highs in the low 90s, a mostly sunny sky, and only a stray afternoon shower or storm possible.

Better rain chances return by Wednesday of next week. While humidity will be a bit higher, the heat won’t be oppressive with highs near 90° through Friday. Another cool front may approach to enter our area next weekend. That could cool temperatures and drop rain chances next Sunday. Time will tell…

The tropics remain active, despite Omar becoming post-tropical Saturday afternoon. There are three more areas the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Atlantic. A new tropical wave in the Caribbean sea has a low formation chance through the next five days. However, its a new disturbance so the chance may increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic located west of Cape Verde has a high formation chance over the next five days. A tropical depression is likely to form by early next week from that wave.

Yet another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off Africa’s west coast Sunday. A tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of next week near Cape Verde. Paulette, Rene, and Sally are the next names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List, and one or more could be off the board at the end of next week. However, there are no imminent tropical threats to our area. Of course, we’ll let you know if that changes at any point through the end of the Atlantic hurricane season.