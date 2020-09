Saturday Shooting in Montgomery Leaves One Person Injured

by Samantha Williams

On Saturday September 5th, at about 8:30 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Harrison Road in reference to a subject shot.

Upon arrival, contact was made with a man who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

