Dry And Pleasant Labor Day; Rain Chances Return This Week

by Ben Lang

The weather is oh-so-nice for Labor Day weekend. Sunday was warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Again, humidity was on the lower end, so the “feels like” temperature was similar to air temperatures throughout the day. The sky remains mostly clear tonight, with temperatures falling gradually after sunset. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s by 9PM and mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the 60s again across most of our area.

After a comfortably mild morning, temperatures rebound into the low 90s Labor Day afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky throughout the day with no rain. Humidity remains low as well- enjoy!

Humidity begins a comeback on Tuesday. By the afternoon, isolated showers become possible. There will be more clouds during the afternoon too. Expect highs near 90°. Rain chances increase further Thursday, with scattered afternoon showers and storms through Saturday. However, the heat stays held in check. Expect highs near 90° through the end of the week.

Rain chances could be lower by next Sunday and Monday, all depending on the exact progress and timing of an expected cold front. If the front clears our area, rain chances will be lower. However, if it stalls near our area, rain chances remain higher.

Several areas to watch in the Atlantic for potential tropical development. A new disturbance located just southeast of Bermuda has a low formation chance as it moves west-northwest towards the US east coast. Given the forecast track, it’s worth watching closely, but it’s not an imminent threat. An area of showers/storms in the central Caribbean has a very low formation chance as it continues west.

There are two tropics waves with high formation chances in the central and eastern Atlantic. They could become tropical depressions within the next couple of days. Paulette and Rene are the next names on the 2020 storms list if they become at least tropical storms. However, even if the waves strengthen, they won’t necessarily impact the United States.