Census Deadline, Sept. 30, Quickly Approaching

by Jalea Brooks

It’s a crucial time for 2020 census workers who are going door-to-door to assist people who have not yet responded. The deadline to be counted is just over three weeks away, a month earlier than the original deadline.

Census officials say you should be able to easily spot a census worker that approaches your home. Workers will be be carrying I.D. cards with their name and photograph, will have clearly marked census equipment like a laptop or tablet, and will never come inside of your home to help you.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, they’ll leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

The census deadline has been pushed up to September 30th. As of Labor Day, an estimated 61.6% of Montgomery residents have self-responded so far. That does not include data collected from door-to-door census workers.

Montgomery’s census participation response numbers are about on track with statewide self-response rate of 62%. With these current projections, census officials say Alabama is at risk of losing about $13 billion in federal funding and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Census data is collected once every 10 years and used to determine funding for more than 140 programs.

2020 is the first year to participate online at 2020census.gov. Paper questionnaires were mailed in April. You also have the option of completing the questionnaire by phone by calling 844-330-2020,