Charges Upgraded to Capital Murder for Suspect in Harrison Road Shooting After Victim Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have upgraded Attempted Murder charges to Capital Murder after the victim in an early Saturday morning shooting died. On Monday, September 7, Kobe Reed, 18, of Montgomery died from her injuries suffered in the Saturday, September 5 shooting.

Julian Zagaglia, 18, of Montgomery has been charged with the death of Reed. Police apprehended Zagaglia on September 6 and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. This is Montgomery’s 44th murder of 2020.