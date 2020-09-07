Dallas Co. Churches Host Month-Long Series of Prayer Meetings

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama News Network–

A group of churches in Selma and Dallas County are hosting a month-long series of prayer meetings — to pray for the community — and the country.

Churches around Dallas County are crossing denominational lines — to come together — to use their faith — and the power of prayer — to try and change the world for the better.

“In 2nd Chronicles 7:14 it says — If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, seek my face, turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will heal their land,” said Patti Driggers of Praise Park Ministries Church of the Nazarene.

A word from God — the Christian community is standing on — as it unites — to pray for the community — the nation — and the world.

“The great commandment was give at the end of Matthew before Jesus went back to heaven. You start where you’re at. Start in Jerusalem and then go forward throughout the whole world,” said Douglas Coats of Praise Park Ministries Church of the Nazarene.

Churches are hosting weekly prayer meetings during the month of September. And they’ll wrap up the month with 10 consecutive days of prayer.

“Jeremiah 33:3 says — Call unto me and I will answer and show you great and mighty things. So out of these different prayer meetings, we’re looking for God to do some great and mighty thing. We’re looking for the miraculous, we’re looking for healing,” said Annie Towns of Crosspoint Christian Church.

For more information about the event call Kathy Smith at (334) 874-6987 or Patti Driggers at (334) 875-4291.