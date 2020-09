Fire Destroys Several Units at Montgomery Apartment Complex

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several units of the Virginia Downs Apartments on Virginia Loop Road were destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Montgomery firefighters say at approximately 3:50 p.m., they responded to the fire.

There were eight fire units on the scene of the two-alarm fire.

Investigators say no one was hurt. The cause is still not known.