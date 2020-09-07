Greek Orthodox Church Sells Boston Butts at Annual Greek Food Festival

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Greek Orthodox Church in Montgomery had their 72nd Annual Labor Day Greek barbecue sale Monday. Due to COVID-19 their famous camp stew and pastries weren’t a part of the traditional meal this year. They only sold Boston butts.

The church had pre-request orders of about 200 Boston butts with a total of 300 to sale.

The lines for the Boston Butts started around 8 AM and officials say they sold out around 11 o’clock.

Boston butt preparations started around 10pm Sunday night. Organizers worked all night to have this portion of the tradition at the Greek Orthodox Church continue on Labor Day.