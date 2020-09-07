Humidity And Rain Chances Rise This Week

by Ben Lang

We couldn’t ask for a better stretch of weather over Labor Day weekend. Humidity was low again today, with abundant sunshine and no rain. Temperatures were warm, with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Thanks to lower humidity, temperatures cool nicely again this evening. Most locations fall into the upper 70s by 9PM, with mid 70s by 11PM. Expect a mostly clear to clear sky overnight with lows in the mid 60s north to low 70s south.

After one more mild morning Tuesday, afternoon highs rebound to near 90°. Humidity will be higher, with stray showers possible during the afternoon. However, these will be rather light and brief in nature. Not everyone gets rain on Tuesday. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, with highs near 90° and stray afternoon showers. Afternoon showers and storms become more widely scattered starting Thursday. Rain chances now look a touch higher this weekend and early next week. The heat won’t be too bad, with highs near 90° each day through next Tuesday.

There are two tropical storms in the Atlantic, both far away from the United States. Paulette formed late Saturday night in the central Atlantic. It hasn’t moved much since then, with a very slow northwest movement. It generally continues a northwest track through Saturday afternoon. At that time, it will still be far away from land. It may eventually track towards Bermuda.

Rene formed from tropical depression 18 Monday afternoon. It’s near Cape Verde, just off Africa’s west coast. It’s moving west-northwest, and remains on that general track through Saturday afternoon. By that time, it will be in the central Atlantic. It could be a category 1 hurricane at that time.

There’s an area of low pressure just southwest of Bermuda. It could track west-northwest towards the US east coast. The National Hurricane Center gives it only a low tropical formation chance. Another wave could become a tropical depression late this week or this weekend after moving off Africa’s west coast.