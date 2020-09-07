Man Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder in Early Saturday Morning Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Sunday, September 6, Montgomery police made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, September 5, around 3:30 am. Julian Zagaglia, 18, identified as the suspect, faces Attempted Murder charges.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Harrison Road. Officers say an adult female suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information to release as this is an ongoing investigation.