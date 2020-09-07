No Masks Worn at Protest Against Government Mandates, Organizers Encourage Participants to Shake Hands and Hug

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, September 7, a group of around 70 conservative supporters gathered at the State Capitol to protest government mandates. The group Alabama Liberty Action says they want Alabama to open up and COVID-19 is a hoax. The group also says the government is trying to control you.

No masks were worn at the rally. Organizers also encouraged protest participants to hug and shake hands.

They are calling the protest the “Open Alabama Movement”.

