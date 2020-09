by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Lisa Williams was last seen at around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Auburn Street.

Police say Williams is 5’5″ and 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing skinny red legging pants, red shoes and a red long wavy wig.

If you know where she can be found, call Tuskegee police at (334) 727-0200 or call 911.