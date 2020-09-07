Very Nice Labor Day Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

LABOR DAY: Today our sky remains mainly sunny and temperatures will be hot, but with low humidity levels, it doesn’t feel too bad outside today. No threat of rain, and highs should top our in the low 90s. Another clear and pleasant night ahead as lows fall into the 60s.

REST OF WEEK: The humidity levels tomorrow will remain around the same as today, and the sky will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s across South/Central Alabama. We could see a rogue shower across South Alabama, but most locations will remain dry with rain chances less than 10%.

We get back to a more standard late summertime weather pattern for South/Central Alabama for Wednesday through Friday as scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible on each day. Highs will be in the lower 90s much of the week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change to the forecast for the weekend as we’ll continue to have a decent bit of sunshine on both days and a small chance of a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark.

IN THE TROPICS: Several areas the NHC is monitoring including Tropical Depressions Seventeen and Eighteen.

At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 42.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph , and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

At 800 AM CVT, the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 20.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Elsewhere in the tropics:

1. A trough of low pressure located just south-southwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some slow development of this system is possible this week while it moves west-northwestward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A new tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the middle to latter part of this week. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter while the system moves generally westward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan