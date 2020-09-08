Caring for Citizens Hosts Food Drive in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, September 8, about 30 volunteers were in the parking lot of Bell Oaks Plaza distributing food. The group was with Caring for Citizens.

Caring for Citizens are feeding 2,000 households with their Alabama Food Drive. This food drive is done twice a month to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residential Alabama sponsored the food drive Monday. It was from 7:30 am until noon.

Some of the items provided to the residents were bananas, juices, Ritz crackers, potatoes, carrots, etc. They pretty much had everything but meat this time.

Traffic lined up two lines and volunteers placed good in the their trunk as they passed through.