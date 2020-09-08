City of Tuscaloosa Allowing Bars to Reopen after Pandemic Shutdown

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Tuscaloosa is easing pandemic restrictions by allowing bars popular with University of Alabama students to reopen with limits.

The change that took effect Tuesday follows complaints from bar owners that a two-week shutdown meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus was unfair and hurting business. But critics charge that allowing bars to reopen after the closure will make it easier for illness to spread.

School and city officials say the university appears to be headed in the right direction in combating the virus despite reporting 846 new cases Friday.

They say fewer new cases are being reported daily.

