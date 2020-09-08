Commission Unanimously Passes Hazard Pay for Certain Essential County Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Commission unanimously voted to increase hourly wages for certain essential county employees.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham asked the commission in April for an extra $2.50 per hour to be added to the pay for those that qualify for hazardous duty pay.

Sheriff Cunningham said the pay was needed to address the effects of COVID-19, such as compensating the employees who deal with the public and/or inmates daily, to help compensate employees who have had to cancel time off and work longer shift, and to help retain and recruit employees during a time of shortages.

The employees eligible for the increase are certain Sheriff Deputies, Detention Facility Corrections Officers and intake/transport clerks, and Youth Facility Detention Officers.

The hazard pay increase will remain in effect until December 2020.