Mayor Steven Reed Requests Montgomery City Employees Receive Hazard Pay

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed requested that first responders and qualifying city employees receive hazard pay in accordance with the CARES ACT Grant regulations. The Montgomery City-County Personnel Board will vote on it at the Tuesday, September 8 city council meeting.

The Montgomery County Commission approved hazard pay for county employees.

Reed says that front-line city have taken care of everyone so he will use tool at his disposal to take care of them.

For more information on Montgomery’s COVID-19 response and recovery, visit www.mgmready.com.