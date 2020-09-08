Montgomery County School Board Holds Budget Hearings for 2021 Fiscal Year

by Jerome Jones

On Tuesday the Montgomery County School Board held one of two budget hearings.

The 2021 fiscal year for MPS begins on October 1, 2020.

The board has until September 16th to approve the budget and submit it to the State Board of Education.

Despite previous financial issues, the Montgomery County School system has met all of the Alabama State Board of Education’s financial mandates for the last two years.

MPS is ending the 2020 fiscal year with a nearly $10 Million dollar surplus.

Much of this is due to cuts and savings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPS operates on the lowest budget allowed by federal law.

Officials are hoping an Ad Valorem Tax referendum will pass in November.

If passed the Ad Valorem tax will bring Montgomery County closer to the national average, and neighboring school districts.

The referendum is expected to bring an estimated $33 Million dollars to the severely underfunded school system.

On Tuesday, MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said, “we still have to manage our budget and we still have to make the repairs that we need to make. We tried to make all of the academics possible that we need to, but we could do it so much better if the referendum passes.”

The next budget hearing is September 10, at 5:00pm at Park Crossing High School.