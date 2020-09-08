“Mr. Sandman” Waives Preliminary Hearing, Sexual Abuse Case Headed Straight to Grand Jury

by Alabama News Network Staff

An attorney for David “Mr. Sandman” Justice submitted a waiver for the preliminary hearing for his sexual abuse case. Attorney Richard Matthews filed the waiver ahead of the preliminary hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 9 at 9:00 am.

Judge Sherry Burns granted the motion to waive the hearing.

Justice’s case will now go directly to the Grand Jury. He is facing 2 counts of sexual abuse of child under 12 in Montgomery. He also faces 20 counts of sexual abuse of child under 12 in Blount County.