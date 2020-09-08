Pay It Forward: LaTonya Duncan of Millbrook

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring LaTonya Duncan of Millbrook.

She’s the founder of the non-profit 1Heart, an organization devoted to educating young men and women in the River Region about heart disease while using fashion to keep them engaged.

Duncan was in her early 40’s when she had a stroke five years ago. Her own recovery and struggles lead her to found 1Heart. Since then, her non-profits mission has been “Educating through Fashion on the Aspects of Heart Disease. Giving back 1 Heart at a Time”. Duncan hosts fashion shows centered around promoting healthy eating, exercise and knowing the signs and your family’s history of heart disease.

The non-profit even helps cover the costs of medications and co-pays for those dealing with some of the same heart disease related illness that Latonya knows all too well.

For LaTonya’s heartfelt commitment to serving and educating others, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, LaTonya Duncan for all that you do!

Learn more and connect with about 1Heart here.