Prattville Police Searching for Felony Retail Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a felony Theft that occurred at a retail store.

On August 30, two unknown males entered into a clothing retail store in Prattville and selected multiple articles of Polo clothing. The suspected shoplifters then took the items and exited the business without purchasing the items. They left in a grey Nissan Altima (AL tag3AR7687). The tag registered to Jack Ingram Motors.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the theft suspect through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the unidentified males or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!