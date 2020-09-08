Quiet Weather for Alabama; Very Active in the Tropics

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: High pressure remains in place just to the northeast of Alabama, and this pattern looks to persist for much of the week. Today and tomorrow will be generally dry and warm with only a few isolated showers over South Alabama; the high will remain in the low 90s. Then, we will bring in some risk of scattered showers Thursday and Friday, but nothing widespread. Days will be partly sunny, nights mostly fair.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the upcoming weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, with some risk of scattered showers or thunderstorms both days, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change; highs will remain in the 80s/90s. Partly sunny days with the usual risk of random, scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours.

IN THE TROPICS: We have two active tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, with two other areas of concern.

1. An area of low pressure located about 250 miles west-southwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while the low moves slowly westward to west-northwestward. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Wednesday or Thursday. Gradual development is anticipated once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

TROPICAL STORM PAULETTE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 42.8 West. Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph and should continue in this general motion with a faster forward speed later today, then move west-northwestward Wednesday through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, with little change in strength expected afterward through Thursday. Some weakening is expected Thursday evening and Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

TROPICAL STORM RENE: At 800 AM CVT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 24.9 West. Rene is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and a motion toward the west to west-northwest is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Rene will pass over the central and western Cabo Verde Islands today, and then move away from the islands tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, followed by gradual strengthening tonight into Thursday, with Rene forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Have a great day!!!

Ryan