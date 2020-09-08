Rain Chances Increase Late Week

by Shane Butler



Our dry weather pattern is slowly giving way and our rain chances will be increasing throughout the week. High pressure is located to our northeast. The easterly flow around the high is transporting moisture into the region. Isolated showers are possible through midweek but deeper moisture returns late week and into the weekend. This will give us a better chance of showers and storms. Temps will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the week and weekend. A frontal boundary makes a run at the deep south early next week. It will definitely enhance our rain chances but it’s unclear if the boundary passes through and cools us down any. At this point, my thinking is we don’t get a significant cool down anytime soon. In the mean time, summer continues on here in the deep south.