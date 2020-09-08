Red Cross Helping Families Displaced after Large Apartment Fire

by Jalea Brooks

Red Cross is stepping in to help several families who lost their homes in a large apartment fire in Montgomery.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue crews said it took eight fire units to put out a two-alarm fire at the Virginia Downs Apartments on Virginia Loop Road Tuesday afternoon.

Red Cross disaster team volunteers responded to the aftermath of the fire too, and are now assisting 15 people displaced by the fire.

Disaster team volunteers were on the scene of a 6-unit apartment fire last night in Montgomery believed to have been caused by grease. Thankful, no injuries reported. Teams are providing assistance to 15 ppl displaced by the fire. #endhomefires https://t.co/BQD0DXuKB1 — Red Cross of Alabama (@RedCrossAL) September 8, 2020

According to a Twitter update from Red Cross of Alabama , six apartment units were damaged in the fire that’s believed to have been caused by grease. Thankfully, there were no injuries.