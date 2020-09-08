Red Cross Helping Families Displaced after Large Apartment Fire
Red Cross is stepping in to help several families who lost their homes in a large apartment fire in Montgomery.
Montgomery Fire and Rescue crews said it took eight fire units to put out a two-alarm fire at the Virginia Downs Apartments on Virginia Loop Road Tuesday afternoon.
Red Cross disaster team volunteers responded to the aftermath of the fire too, and are now assisting 15 people displaced by the fire.
According to a Twitter update from Red Cross of Alabama , six apartment units were damaged in the fire that’s believed to have been caused by grease. Thankfully, there were no injuries.