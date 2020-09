by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the victim in the city’s 45th murder of the year. Rondrick Mosley, 34, of Montgomery died from a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of South Court Street.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, September, 8 around 12:24 am. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. The say a suspect is in custody and charges are pending.